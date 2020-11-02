PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia Season 2 league stage overall standings

The league stage (regular season) of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2, which commenced on 15th October, has concluded, with Deadeyes Guys emerging as winners.

Twenty top teams from the region, split into five groups, were battling it out in the league stage. The 16 teams have advanced to the grand final that is scheduled from 5th November to 8th November.

The top two teams from the Grand Finals of PMPL SA S2 will move forward to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero.

The PMPL SA S2 features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 Regular season Prizepool

PMPL South Asia Season 2 Finals Prize pool

PMPL South Asia Season 2 regular season overall standings

The fourth day of the third week started with Abrupt Slayers winning the Miramar match, thanks to six kills. INES claimed the second match on Erangel with sixteen kills, while A1 Esports won the third match on Sanhok with fifteen frags to their name.

Deadeyes Guys emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar with 15 kills. Meanwhile, the fifth and the final match of the day, played on Vikendi, was won by 7sea Esports with 15 kills.

In the overall points table, Deadeyes Guys maintained their pole position with 229 kills and 498 points while Team T2Ksg finished in the second position with 236 kills and 489 points. The top three is rounded off by A1 Esports with 214 kills and 456 points.

T2Ksg Jane was awarded the MVP of the regular season with 17950 damage and 85 kills.

Top 5 kill leaders From regular season

Qualification for the PMPL South Asia Season 2 Finals

The qualification format of the PMPL SA S2 was tweaked as compared to the Spring Split.

The top three teams from each group have advanced to the finals, amounting to a total of 15 teams. The 16th team is selected on the basis of the standings of the remaining five teams (bottom team of each group). The top team among these five teams have qualified for the finals.

Qualified teams per group for the finals of the PMPL SA S2

Group A

Assiduous Esports Team T2K SG Scythes Esports

Group B

PN Crew Abrupt slayers 7 Sea Esports

Group C:

Venom Legends Elementrix Future station Esports

Group D:

A1 Esports VTN x Jyanmara Stalwart Esports

Group E:

CZ x High Voltage DRS Gaming Dead Eyes Guys Team Bablu

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D