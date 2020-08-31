PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2: Qualified and invited teams

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Finals of India and South Asia have concluded with Team X Spark winning the Indian region and DRS Gaming clinching the South Asian region.

The conclusion of PMCO marks the beginning of the next season of PUBG Mobile Pro League. For the South Asian region, PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 (PMPL S2) will commence from mid-September.

Twenty-four best teams from the South Asian region will battle it out to win the coveted tournament and progress to PUBG Mobile Global Championship, which is scheduled to take place in late November. The South Asian region consists of teams from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, etc.

Teams that were ranked 1 to 12 during the PMPL Season 1 League Stage have been directly invited to PMPL S2 South Asia.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 South Asia: Invited Teams

PMPL Season 2 South Asia invited teams

Megastars Nova Godlike Orange Rock Synerge TSM Entity Fnatic Marcos Gaming Team Soul Vsg Crawlers( VSG) Powerhouse(Element VLT) Umumba esports Team Ind

The top 5 teams from PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) India Fall Split Finals that have advanced to PMPL S2 South Asia are as follows:

Team X Spar Future Station Stalwart Esports Fintox Team Insane

The top 4 top teams from PMCO South Asia that have advanced to PMPL S2 South Asia are:

DRS Gaming( Nepal) Deadeyes Guys ( Nepal) PN Crew ( Nepal) INES( Bangladesh)

Apart from these twenty-one teams, three teams from PMCO Pakistan Fall Split finals will progress to PMPL South Asia S2.

PMPL Season 1 champions Galaxy Racer Celtz took a shocking exit as they failed to qualify for the PMPL Season 2. They secured the 9th position on the overall table.

PMCO Spring Split South Asia champions, Hype, also failed to qualify for the PMPL S2. PMIS 2020 second runners-up Team Mayhem and PMPL S1 finalists Team Tamilas also failed to qualify for the PMPL South Asia Season 2.