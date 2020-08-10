PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 4 results and overall standings, Futbolist emerge champions

The final stage of PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West Season Zero i.e. the PMWL West Finals 2020 has finally concluded, and Futbolist have been crowned as the champions of the tournament.

In the finals, a total of 16 teams battled it out against each other for the ultimate title and a massive prize pool of $425,000. A total of 24 games were played in the PMWL 2020 West Finals over the course of four days.

Futbolist won the PMWL West 2020 by securing 298 points and two chicken dinners. They were followed by Loops Esports and KoninaPower, who had 289 and 282 points, respectively.

PMWL 2020 West Finals Day 4 overall standings

PMWL 2020 West Finals (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here are the overall standings after Day 4 of the PMWL 2020 West Finals:

#1 Futbolist - 298 points (137 kills)

#2 Loops Esports - 289 points (109 kills)

#3 KoninaPower - 282 points (124 kills)

#4 Cloud9 - 274 points (92 kills)

#5 Wildcard Gaming - 269 points (100 kills)

#6 Tempo Storm - 236 points (110 kills)

#7 UDRKillers - 231 points (78 kills)

#8 Pittsburgh Knights - 227 points (98 kills)

#9 Nova Esports - 218 points (74 kills)

#10 Team Queso - 211 points (101 kills)

#11 DreamEaters - 185 points (72 kills)

#12 Team Unique - 181 points (78 kills)

#13 B4 Esports - 171 points (51 kills)

#14 Team Umbra - 133 points (54 kills)

#15 Yalla Esports - 116 points (46 kills)

#16 Alpha Legends - 75 points (32 kills)

Check out the overall standings of all the stages here: PMWL 2020 standings

PUBG Mobile fans can watch the highlights and the stream of PMWL West 2020 finals on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel.

