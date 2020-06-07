PUBG Mobile: Predicted teams for PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020

Let's take a look at the teams that can make it to PMWL 2020.

Top 5 teams from PMPL that are most likely to qualify for the upcoming PMWL 2020.

PMIS 2019: Team Soul

The developers of PUBG Mobile keep the players engrossed with regular tournaments. This is what makes PUBG one of the best battle royale games. PMPL South Asia 2020 is currently going on, in which the top 20 teams from South Asia (India, Bangladesh and Nepal) are battling against each other for a whopping prize pool of $200,000. Along with this, the top teams from PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) will be promoted to the PMWL 2020.

A total of five teams from PMPL South Asia 2020 will proceed to the World League and these five teams will get selected by the means of two ways:

Top 3 teams of PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage will get a direct ticket for PUBG Mobile World League 2020. 2 teams from PUBG Mobile Pro League SA Finals will confirm their berth for World League 2020. If one or more already qualified teams secure the top two spots, teams after them will be considered for the upcoming PMWL 2020.

Here, we have predicted the top 5 teams on the basis of their recent performance in the ongoing PMPL South Asia 2020.

Predicted teams for PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020

#1 Orange Rock

Orange Rock Esports is currently the top ranked PUBG Mobile team in India. They are currently at the top of the table with 607 points including 10 chicken dinners in just 44 games so far. Right at the end of the second week of PMPL, they became the first team to book a spot for the World League. They still have 4 more games left, in which they will try to increase the point margin with other teams.

#2 TSM | Entity

Advertisement

TSM | Entity is one of the most consistent teams of this league so far. They are currently at the second place in the tally with 592 points including 8 chicken dinners in just 43 games so far. They are left with 5 more games and will definitely eye for the first spot after the last day of PMPL SA 2020.

From South Asia, Orange Rocks and TSM | Entity are the only teams to book their spots for the World League before the end of PMPL.

#3 GodLike

GodLike is another contender that will be seen fighting with SynerGE for the third spot to get a direct entry in to the World League before the PMPL finals. Currently, they are at the fourth spot with 555 points including 8 chicken dinners in 43 games so far. They are also left with 5 games and will be hoping for just two good games to secure the 3rd spot and win the PMWL ticket.

#4 SynerGE

Team SynerGE is currently at the 2nd position of the table with 567 points with 5 chicken dinners in 47 games so far. They have only one game left to secure their berth for the World League before proceeding to PUBG Mobile PMPL finals.

Right now, they are ahead of just 12 points from GodLike. In the last game, they will try to secure a chicken dinner with 10 plus kills. This will give them a overall lead of atleast 40 points from Godlike.

#5 MegaStars

Team MegaStars is currently at the 5th position with 490 points including 3 chicken dinners in 47 games so far. They have only one game left in the ongoing PUBG Mobile PMPL tournament. They were one of the top three teams in PUBG Mobile PMPL scrims just before the start of official PMPL South Asia 2020 tournament. Their consistency speaks for them and will definitely perform well in the upcoming PUBG Mobile PMPL SA 2020 finals.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Map real life design idea, theme and comparison