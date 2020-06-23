PUBG Mobile: Flare gun locations in Sanhok map

The flare gun in an extremely rare item in PUBG Mobile, which when fired can summon an air drop.

There is no fixed location to the flare gun, but you are likely to find it at the places mentioned in this article.

Where to find a flare gun in Sanhok (Picture Source: PUBG Mobile and pubg.gamepedia.com)

PUBG Mobile has various types of guns and other items that the players can utilise to get the Chicken Dinner. Some of these items are quite rare and extremely difficult to find, and one such item is the flare gun.

What is a flare gun in PUBG Mobile?

It is an extremely sparse gun, but also immensely useful, as it is used to call for an airdrop. Unlike the other airdrops, this one contains better and valuable items, and getting your hands on these weapons, gears and equipment can certainly provide an upper hand to the players.

The main question then arises as to where players can find the flare gun on any map.

Where to find Flare Gun in Sanhok Map?

Sanhok Map (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

The location of the gun is uncertain and never fixed. Loot spawns randomly on the map, and there is no fixed way of determining the location, so giving an exact coordinates to find it is next impossible. However, players are more likely to find the gun at the hot drops.

Probable locations of the flare gun

Sanhok is 4x4 island, and the smallest map in the game. Players are more likely to find the flare guns at Docs, Ruins, Bootcamp or Paradise Resort. All these places provide a great loot, and also attract a lot of squads.

Jungle Adventure Mode

This gun mode was brought to the game on 1st June 2020; however, following a controversy, it was removed. Earlier, the Totems used to provide players with random items, and some players claimed that they had received flare guns as well, which led to mode being removed.

Now, the mode has been brought back to the game, and Totems have been replaced with crates. So, players can also try their luck at these crates.

It is important to keep in mind that these drops can be called only once, so it is crucial to use this extremely rare item very carefully.

