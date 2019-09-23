PUBG Mobile: PUBG Lite's 0.14.0 update is now live

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 23 Sep 2019, 15:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The new Golden Woods Map (Image credit: PUBG Mobile Lite, Twitter)

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile's lite version, PUBG Mobile Lite, has recently rolled out its 0.14.1 update. The update was taken live on the 20th of September, 2019, and PUBG Mobile Lite's official Twitter handle on the same day read:

PUGB MOBILE LITE Update 0.14.1 is now live!. Battle it out in Golden Woods, an all new map only in PUBG MOBILE LITE! Use new guns, drive UAZs, and earn achievements. What's your favorite feature of the Update? pic.twitter.com/EYofINq2n8 — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) September 20, 2019

What new changes does the 0.14.0 update bring along?

The new 0.14.0 update has brought with it a few new firearms, a new gaming mode, a new vehicle and more importantly an all-new map. Besides, an Achievement System has been set up for players to unlock achievements by completing designated missions. The update has also announced that a Title system has been set up to allow players to display their skills to the community "with fancy titles." In addition, issues with the event interface and maps have been sorted out.

New map: Golden Woods

The new Golden Woods map is set in the woods as the name rightly suggests and is lavishly filled with shrubs all over. The map has a fall-like climate and brings along interesting missions to unveil new achievements and titles. Golden Woods, however, does not seem like a completely new map, visually. Simply put, the map just looks like a hybrid version of Sanhok and Erangel maps painted in yellow.

Also read- PUBG Mobile: Amazon Prime members to get free prime loot and streaming access

New game mode: Firefight: War Mode of RPG-7

This new War Mode is just like the usual War Mode, except players spawn and respawn with the RPG 7 weapon only. They might find additional attachments, health kits, bandages, energy drinks, throwables and ammo for RPG-7 but no other shooting weapons would be found. All other rules of a War Mode will apply to this one as well.

New Firearms and vehicle

Three new guns including PP-19, QBZ and QBU have been introduced to the gameplay through the 0.14.0 update. Although these weapons have already been introduced to PUBG Mobile, they have been introduced into PUBG Mobile Lite for the first time with the new update. Besides, a new vehicle, UAZ, has also been included and this again is pre-existent in PUBG Mobile.

The new season of PUBG Mobile Lite is around the corner and is set to go live on the 2nd of October, 2019. Click here to read the entire patch.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PUBG Mobile news.