PUBG Mobile recoil-control guide for AKM (December 2023)

The AKM is a lethal weapon in PUBG Mobile known for its high damage output and flexibility. However, its strong ammunition has a large recoil. Recoil management is critical for getting the most out of any weapon, especially AKM. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned shooter, controlling the recoil of this rifle needs attention and perseverance.

This article will show you three crucial strategies for using the AKM to dominate the battlefield in PUBG Mobile.

NOTE: The tips below are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to master AKM recoil in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Understanding the AKM recoil pattern

Understanding the AKM's unique recoil pattern is essential for mastering recoil control in PUBG Mobile. The AKM has a notable upward and slightly rightward kick that makes maintaining accuracy during lengthy firefights difficult.

Spend some time in training mode, becoming acquainted with the AKM's recoil by firing in short bursts and full-auto. Keep an eye out for the first kick and the ensuing horizontal drift.

2) Sensitivity settings and crosshair placement

It is critical to optimize your sensitivity settings for optimal recoil control. Experiment with the sensitivity levels in the game settings to find the right balance for your playstyle. Lower sensitivity enables for more precise control, while higher sensitivity allows for faster adjustments. Strike a comfortable equilibrium that allows you to respond quickly to adversary movements.

Also, pay attention to crosshair location. Maintain your crosshair at head level at all times, anticipating opponent positions. This reduces the need for extreme vertical changes during engagements, allowing you to better control the AKM's recoil. To create muscle memory, practice maintaining accurate crosshair placement in various settings, such as peeping around corners or navigating open expanses.

3) Burst control and tap firing techniques in PUBG Mobile

Controlling the recoil of the AKM during prolonged fire is difficult, but mastering burst control and tap firing tactics can greatly enhance your accuracy. Instead of spraying continually, fire in brief bursts of three to five bullets to better manage recoil. This not only saves ammunition but also gives you superior control over your weapon.

Tap shooting is useful in instances where precision is critical. To deliver accurate rounds while minimizing recoil, tap the fire button at a measured pace. This approach is particularly successful at medium to long ranges when the AKM's recoil is more noticeable. Tap fire in a variety of settings to improve your ability to land successive shots on target.

Understanding the weapon's recoil pattern, tweaking sensitivity settings, and applying effective fire strategies are all required for mastering recoil control for the AKM in PUBG Mobile. Take the time to become acquainted with the AKM's distinct qualities, and practice frequently to develop muscle memory.

You'll be well-equipped to manage the problems of regulating the AKM recoil in the ever-changing battlegrounds of PUBG Mobile if you incorporate burst control, tap shooting, and appropriate crosshair positioning.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.