In PUBG Mobile, recoil management is an essential skill players must master and adapt. The upward movement of your weapon's crosshair caused by spraying bullets is known as recoil. To effectively target your adversaries and increase your chances of survival and victory in gunfights in this battle royale game, you must learn to control this mechanism. But this ability calls for a great deal of commitment, reliability, and perseverance.

The top five recoil control strategies in PUBG Mobile tailored for beginners are listed in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks for beginners to control recoil in PUBG Mobile

1) Choose the right attachments

Understanding the alchemy of attachments is the first step in your quest for recoil mastery. PUBG Mobile includes a wide range of compensators, grips, and flash hiders, each of which has a specific effect on recoil.

The compensator, for example, excels at controlling both horizontal and vertical recoil, making it a sought-after find. Vertical grips, on the other hand, are designed to reduce upward kicks.

Experiment with these attachments to find the best synergy for your favorite weapons and playstyle.

2) Master burst firing

The typical misunderstanding among newcomers is that spraying bullets indiscriminately leads to success. However, the skill of controlled bursts holds the key to the truth.

Practice shooting 3 to 4 bullets at a time instead of spraying down the whole magazine. This approach resets the weapon's recoil, giving you improved control during prolonged firefights. The systematic strategy of burst-firing becomes a game changer in the chaos of war in this battle royale game.

3) Learn recoil patterns

Each weapon in PUBG Mobile has a distinct personality, represented in its recoil pattern. Spend a significant amount of time in training mode, observing and adapting to the behavior of your chosen weaponry.

Vertical recoil involves a mild downward adjustment, whereas horizontal recoil necessitates precise opposite-direction corrections. Learning to recognize these recoil patterns changes you from a shooter to a marksman, guaranteeing your shots hit their target every time.

4) Use prone and crouch

Your character's stance and movements aren't just for mobility; they're also useful for recoil control in this battle royale game. Experiment with crouching and going prone to improve stability and recoil control.

Reduce excessive movement while firing, as strafing can impair accuracy. Achieving a precise mix of agility and stability is an art that distinguishes excellent players from amateurs.

5) Adjust sensitivity settings

Your device's sensitivity settings function as the conductor in the symphony of your games. Investigate the intricacies of Camera, ADS, and Gyroscope sensitivity to find the ideal balance. Lower sensitivity allows for more precise recoil control, particularly during fine adjustments.

Higher sensitivity, on the other hand, allows for faster rotations but necessitates a more delicate touch for recoil management. Experiment, adapt, and fine-tune your sensitivity levels to find the best setup for your growing playstyle in this battle royale game.

Bonus tip: Learn weapon-specific techniques in PUBG Mobile

Every gun in PUBG Mobile has a unique recoil pattern and a set of peculiarities. Examine the nuances of certain weapon behavior to enhance your experience. It is recommended to dedicate practice sessions to becoming proficient in the recoil of well-known weapons like the M416, Beryl M762, or SCAR-L.

Gaining an understanding of the characteristics of each rifle enables you to adjust your recoil management tactics, making you more accurate and effective in combat.

Make your strategy fit the specific characteristics of each weapon, turning what could seem like a deficit into a tactical advantage. Competence with a particular weapon will help you stand out in PUBG Mobile's diverse surroundings.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.