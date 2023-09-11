Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) vertical recoil guide (September 2023)

Vertical recoil control is essential for sustaining accuracy during heated firefights, and staying ahead in BGMI necessitates a thorough mastery of this skill. With the game's frequent modifications, you have to constantly adapt to new mechanics. However, it requires immense dedication, persistence, and consistency to master recoil control in this battle royale game.

This article will provide you with the knowledge and methods you need to overcome the challenges posed by ever-changing weapons and recoil patterns in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks for mastering vertical recoil in BGMI

1) Understanding recoil patterns

Understanding the recoil patterns of various guns is vital for mastering vertical recoil control in BGMI. When bullets are fired continually, recoil patterns govern the course they take.

Each weapon has a distinct pattern that can be learned via practice and experience. These patterns can be found in a variety of online resources, including videos and diagrams. To anticipate and counteract the upward movement, familiarize yourself with the recoil patterns of your preferred weapons.

2) Sensitivity settings

The sensitivity settings in-game are crucial in controlling vertical recoil. Experiment with sensitivity settings on the practice field or during matches until you discover the sweet spot. Lower sensitivity allows for smoother control but can impede quick targeting, whereas higher sensitivity allows for quick movements but may result in over-aiming and unstable recoil control. Strive for a balance that suits your play style while also allowing for precise vertical recoil management.

3) Burst firing and tap shooting

Burst or tap shooting is a useful approach for controlling vertical recoil. Instead of holding down the fire button constantly, tap it in brief bursts to shoot a few bullets at a time. This strategy not only saves ammunition but also reduces vertical recoil. Burst firing should be practiced to ensure accuracy, especially when fighting adversaries at medium to long ranges. This method can greatly increase your overall accuracy.

4) Attachments and loadout

Vertical recoil control can be substantially influenced by your weapon attachments and loadout selections. Choose accessories such as compensators or muzzle brakes that especially reduce vertical recoil. Consider employing grips that improve stability as well. Experiment with various load-outs to find the combination that best matches your playstyle and allows you to successfully manage recoil.

5) Training and practice

Vertical recoil control in BGMI demands constant practice and training. Spend time perfecting your skills on the practice grounds. You can practice with various weapons to learn about their recoil patterns and how to counter them. Once you're confident in your abilities, you can participate in live matches to apply everything you've learned. Muscle memory will build over time, allowing you to regulate vertical recoil automatically during fierce firefights.

You can improve your accuracy, win more firefights, and eventually upgrade your gameplay in BGMI by refining these skills.