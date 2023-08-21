Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) vertical recoil guide (August 2023)

Vertical recoil control is a necessary talent to acquire in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) to improve your shot accuracy and raise your chances of securing those critical kills. The upward movement of your crosshair when firing a weapon is called vertical recoil. Understanding how to handle it efficiently can set you apart as a strong player as of August 2023. Mastering this skill can give you a competitive edge over your opponents, whether a novice or a veteran.

This article will break down this talent into three main aspects, providing valuable insights to help you dominate the battlefield in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to control vertical recoil in BGMI

1) Understanding vertical recoil mechanics

Each gun in BGMI has its own distinct vertical recoil pattern, characterized by the vertical movement of the crosshair during persistent shooting. To perfect vertical recoil control, you must first understand its mechanics. Here's everything you need to know:

Types of weapons and recoil patterns

Recoil patterns vary according to weapon type in BGMI. Assault rifles, for example, have less manageable vertical recoil than submachine guns. Understanding your weapon's recoil pattern is critical since it helps you predict and oppose your crosshair's upward movement.

Single taps vs. spraying

In circumstances where precision is critical, such as long-range confrontations, single taps or quick bursts are preferable over persistent spraying. This reduces the impact of vertical recoil, resulting in improved accuracy. Controlled spraying, on the other hand, may be more successful when attacking adversaries at close to medium range. To adapt to different conditions, practice switching between single bullets, brief bursts, and controlled sprays.

Attachments and recoil

Attachments play an important role in vertical recoil management. Vertical grips, angled grips, and compensators can all aid in lessening vertical recoil to variable degrees. Experiment with various attachment combinations on your weapon to find the setup that best suits your recoil control technique.

2) Developing vertical recoil control skills

After you've learned the fundamentals of vertical recoil, it's essential to hone your abilities through constant practice in BGMI. Recoil control demands focus and works to master. Here's how you can improve your vertical recoil control:

Training grounds practice

In BGMI, the Training Grounds mode is your playground for honing your recoil control. Spend time in this mode practicing shooting at targets while focusing on keeping your crosshairs in the exact location as you fire. To imitate real-world in-game circumstances, begin with fixed targets and progress to moving targets.

Custom matches and recoil patterns

To practice recoil control on a more extensive selection of weapons and create custom matches with friends. Learn the recoil patterns of standard guns such as the M416, AKM, and Beryl M762. During practice sessions, work on compensating for vertical movement by swiping the screen downwards with your thumb.

Sensitivity settings

Adjusting your sensitivity settings can significantly improve your recoil control in BGMI. Experiment with several sensitivity levels to find the one that gives you the most control while allowing you to track moving targets effectively. It's essential to balance high sensitivity for quick aiming and low sensitivity for precision recoil management.

3) Advanced techniques for mastery

Consider combining the following advanced tactics into your gameplay to master vertical recoil control in BGMI:

Burst control

Burst control entails firing several shots rapidly before returning your crosshair to its original location. By preventing excessive upward movement, this strategy aids in managing vertical rebound. Burst control requires practice and time to accomplish correctly.

Spray patterns and compensation

Some guns have predictable recoil patterns that can be compensated for by moving your crosshair to oppose the recoil. The M416, for example, has a significant vertical recoil pattern that can be managed by moving your crosshair downward while firing continuously. To reduce vertical recoil, spend time researching and practicing these spray patterns.

Stance and movement

The stance and movement of your character affect recoil control in BGMI. Consider crouching or going prone during a gunfight to minimize your character's vertical mobility and improve your recoil control. Furthermore, practice strafing while shooting to make yourself a more difficult target for opponents and to increase your survival.

By understanding recoil mechanics, developing your control skills, and incorporating advanced techniques into your gameplay, you will consistently land accurate shots without any vertical recoil in BGMI.