PUBG Mobile weapon recoil guide

Mastering weapon recoil is critical for improving accuracy and enhancing your chances of survival in the fast-paced and fierce battlegrounds of PUBG Mobile. Recoil is the upward movement of your weapon's crosshair after firing a shot. Controlling the recoil of your weapons allows you to sustain accurate shots and quickly remove foes in the game's competitive arena.

This article will go over five crucial principles to assist you in overcoming weapon recoil in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Those in the country are advised not to play the game. The tips listed below are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Tips to control weapon recoil in PUBG Mobile

1) Understanding recoil patterns

In PUBG Mobile, each weapon has a distinct recoil pattern that dictates how the crosshair moves after firing. These patterns are predictable and, with practice, can be mastered. Spend time in training mode or low-stakes matches to learn your favorite weapons' recoil patterns. You can either manually regulate the recoil by moving your crosshair in the opposite direction of the recoil, or you can use attachments to control the recoil.

2) Use the right attachments

Attachments are critical in managing recoil in PUBG Mobile. To lessen recoil, equip your weapon with attachments like compensators, vertical grips, and thumb grips. Compensators, for instance, are very useful in reducing vertical recoil. Vertical grips improve vertical recoil control, while thumb grips increase ADS speed and lessen slight recoil. Experiment with different attachment combinations to see what works best for you and your favorite weapon.

3) Practice and muscle memory

Developing muscle memory is essential for good recoil control. This can be done aptly by regular practice and repetition. Spend time practicing recoil control in training mode or with less difficult bots. Keep a steady counter-movement to the recoil pattern in mind. Your reflexes will adapt over time, allowing you to intuitively counteract the weapon's recoil. This ability will improve your accuracy and raise your chances of winning gunfights.

4) Burst firing and tap shooting

Consider using burst firing or tap shooting techniques instead of holding down the trigger and releasing a continuous stream of shots. These entail firing in controlled bursts or single shots, with the recoil of the weapon resetting between shots. Burst shooting is especially useful for medium to long-range battles when accuracy is critical. You'll have more control over the weapon's recoil and overall accuracy if you use these strategies.

5) Sensitivity settings and device control

The ability to regulate recoil can be substantially improved by fine-tuning your sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile. Experiment with different ADS (Aim Down Sight) and hip-fire sensitivity levels to find the appropriate balance. Furthermore, ensure you have a secure grip on your device, as excessive movement might worsen recoil.

You can also consider employing accessories like triggers or grips to improve your device's control and reduce unnecessary movements during intensive firefights.

Remember that improving your ability to manage weapon recoil requires time and dedication, so be patient with yourself as you attempt to develop your recoil control abilities. With enough practice and determination, you'll be well on your way to dominating the PUBG Mobile battlegrounds.