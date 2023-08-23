PUBG Mobile vertical recoil guide (August 2023)

Anyone playing PUBG Mobile who wants to increase their shooting precision and overall performance must become proficient at controlling vertical recoil. This is the upward movement your gun makes when you're spraying away at enemies. Your odds of hitting targets precisely, especially during heated firefights, can be greatly improved by being able to control this recoil.

This article delves into the three most important things you should bear in mind if you want to get more accurate in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to control vertical recoil in PUBG Mobile

1) Weapon selection and attachments

The foundation for controlling vertical recoil is selecting the correct weapon and attachments in PUBG Mobile. Movement patterns differ from one gun to the next, and some are naturally easier to manage than others. Because of their straightforward recoil patterns, assault rifles like the M416 and G36C are popular weapons.

Prioritize firearms with tolerable recoil while choosing one. Avoid guns that may present unpredictable movement when firing, as they can be difficult to manage, even for veteran players. To learn the distinctive recoil patterns of different rifles, consult internet resources such as weapon guides.

Attachments are essential for controlling your weapon. Consider the following options if your aim is to reduce vertical recoil:

Vertical Foregrip: This attachment reduces vertical movement greatly, making it a must-have for most guns. When possible, attach it to your weapon for enhanced recoil control.

Compensator: The compensator decreases both vertical and horizontal movement, making it perfect for use in high-stress situations. It's especially useful for guns with high rates of fire.

Muzzle: This attachment is primarily intended to reduce horizontal recoil, it also aids in the vertical one. It's a good option for firearms that display more of a sideways sway in their recoil patterns.

2) Practice and muscle memory

After selecting a good weapon and equipping it with appropriate attachments, the next step is to build muscle memory through constant practice in PUBG Mobile. This will allow you to control the vertical movement of guns. It entails training your fingers to intuitively offset the vertical recoil of your selected weapon.

Head to the practice field or start a match to work on controlling guns. Begin by shooting brief bursts of rounds toward a wall or target while intentionally counteracting the weapon's upward kick. Increase the burst duration gradually as you become more familiar with your gun's recoil pattern.

Remember that sustained fire might result in higher vertical recoil; therefore, using regulated bursts is often more effective.

You'll find that as you practice, your fingers begin to move intuitively to offset recoil. Muscle memory is responsible for this subconscious adaption. Your accuracy and control will improve over time, allowing you to land more rounds on target, even during rapid-fire exchanges in PUBG Mobile.

3) Sensitivity settings and grip

The ability to regulate vertical recoil can be greatly improved by fine-tuning your sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile. Adjust your sensitivity levels to achieve the right balance for your playstyle. Lower values allow for more accurate crosshair adjustments, whilst higher sensitivity allows for faster reactions to changing situations.

Furthermore, the manner in which you grasp your device can have an impact on your recoil control. Maintain a comfortable and stable grip on your smartphone. Holding it too tightly or loosely might cause irregular crosshair movement, making effective gun-movement control more difficult.

By combining these methods, you will be able to control your vertical recoil with ease in PUBG Mobile.