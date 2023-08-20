PUBG Mobile: Long-range guide (August 2023)

Long-range fighting is a critical talent in PUBG Mobile that can offer you a huge advantage over your opponents; however, it is a tough skill to master. Whether you're an experienced player trying to fine-tune your skills or a newbie looking to develop, following some of these techniques will help you dominate long-range encounters.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to master long-range fight in PUBG Mobile

1) Weapon selection and attachments

Success in long-range warfare depends on the weapon and making the most of its attachments in PUBG Mobile.

Sniper Rifles vs. DMRs

Due to their great damage and accuracy, sniper rifles like the AWM and Kar98k and designated marksman rifles (DMRs) like the Mini 14 and SLR are perfect for long-range warfare.

Choose one that best suits your preferences and playing style. Snipers deal more damage but fire at a slower pace, whilst DMRs strike a compromise between damage and firing speed.

Attachments

Attachments improve the performance of your weapon. For accurate long-range shots, first, invest in a scope. The 4x and 6x scopes are popular alternatives for long-distance battles.

Use a compensator or suppressor to reduce recoil and muzzle flare. A vertical or angled grip can help manage recoil and improve accuracy during sustained fire.

2) Positioning and map awareness

Effective battlefield positioning is critical for engaging attackers from a distance in PUBG Mobile. Here's what you should concentrate on:

Benefits of high ground

When possible, make use of elevated positions. High terrain provides a better view of the area as well as more shelter possibilities. Hills, rooftops, and large structures can all provide an advantage.

Select cover carefully

The cover is your ally when you are at a distance from your opponent. Trees, rocks, and structures can hide your position and protect you from enemy fire. Peek out from under the cover to take shots, then return quickly to decrease exposure.

Map understanding

Familiarize yourself with the layout of the map, including topographical features and potential cover locations. Understanding where players are likely to place themselves might assist you in anticipating enemy movement and battles.

3) Aim, lead, and patience

Long-distance confrontations necessitate precise aim and patience in PUBG Mobile. Follow these rules to improve accuracy:

Target the head

Always aim for the opponent's head, as headshots cause the most damage. This is especially important for long-range warfare, as shots are more difficult to land.

Lead shots

Bullets move slowly over extended distances, so you'll need to lead your shots to hit moving targets correctly. Predict your opponent's movement and aim slightly ahead of them.

Patience is key

Long-range engagements can be intense and drawn out. Maintain your composure and take your time to line up shots accurately. Avoid spamming shots in PUBG Mobile, as this can reveal your position and waste ammunition.