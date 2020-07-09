PUBG Mobile redeem center: Where do players redeem codes in 2020?

In this article, we discuss how the players can use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile.

Redeem codes provide the players with an opportunity to get exclusive items for free.

How to use redeem codes in PUBG Mobile (Image Source: PUBG Mobile website)

PUBG Mobile is very famous among mobile users. The popularity of the game has constantly been on the rise since its release about two years back. The game has been download over 100 million times on the Google Play Store itself.

It offers players a plethora of skins, cosmetics, emotes, and many more interesting features. Players usually have to spend UC to get them. However, the redeem codes give the players a shot at getting these items for free.

What are the Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile?

Redeem codes are usually released by PUBG Mobile during events. These codes can be used to get various in-game items like skins, outfits, and more for free. It is essential to use the code quickly as it usually has a limit on the number of users that can utilize it.

How to use the Redeem Codes?

The procedure to use the redeem code and claim the item for free is quite simple. All that the player has to do is follow the series of steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the redemption center on the official PUBG Mobile website. You can also click the link given below to do so.

Step 2: Enter the required details like PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code, and the verification code.

Step 3: After filling the necessary details, click on the redeem button. Verify the details, and click the confirm button.

Step 4: The players will receive the item via the mail section of the game.

Errors associated with the redeem codes

If the players receive an error that states: ‘Redemption Limit Reached,’ it means that the code's usage limit has been reached and the players cannot use it further.

If they receive this error, the players can try other redeem codes or wait for the next redeem code to come out.