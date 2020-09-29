PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for today (29th September): Code for Noh Mask (Red)

PUBG Mobile is an immensely popular battle royale game on the mobile platform. It features a plethora of outfits, guns, skins, emotes, and other items, most of which can be directly purchased or obtained from the Royal Pass.

However, buying such cosmetics requires players to spend UC, but doing so is not a feasible option for everyone.

Instead, Redeem Codes are one of the best ways to get in-game items without spending money. But one downside is that they usually have a usage limit, and hence, players have to be quick to use them.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for Noh Mask (Red)

Redeem Code: BFHMZBZFHB

(Note: The duration of the mask you will receive using this code is three days)

How to use Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile

Redemption Center

It is an effortless process to use Redeem Codes in the game. Users can follow the steps below:

Step 1: They can only redeem these codes from the Redemption Center present on the official website of PUBG Mobile. Players can click here to visit the same.

Step 2: They can enter all necessary details like the code itself, PUBG Mobile UID, and the verification code.

Step 3: After users have entered all the information, they can press the ‘Redeem’ button.

Confirmation

Step 4: A pop up appears, prompting the users to verify all the details before proceeding any further.

Step 5: They can click on OK.

The 'Redeemed' message means that the process is successful

Step 6: After the code is used successfully, players will receive the mask via the mail section in the game.

Noh Mask

As mentioned earlier, the code can be used only by a specific number of users; and if someone encounters an error message stating that ‘The redemption limit is reached’, it means that the code has been fully used and cannot be utilised any further.