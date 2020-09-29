Bigetron RA is one of the top PUBG Mobile teams in the Southeast Asian circuit. Made Bagas Pramudita, aka BTR Zuxxy, is one of the most prominent members of the gaming roster. Along with his twin brother Luxxy, he spearheaded the team's fragging department in PMWL 2020 East.

In this article, we discuss BTR Zuxxy's PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

BTR Zuxxy's PUBG Mobile ID number

BTR Zuxxy's PUBG Mobile ID number is 542761123, and his IGN is BTRXZuxxy. He is also a part of the Bigetron clan.

BTR Zuxxy's Stats

Season 15

Season 15 stats

In Season 15 of PUBG Mobile, Zuxxy has played only squad matches and is placed in the Crown V tier. He has played 102 games in the mode and clinched 24 victories, which equates to a win rate of 23.53%.

BTR Zuxxy has secured 700 kills at an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 6.86 and an average damage per match of 1040.

Season 14

Season 14 stats

Zuxxy had played only the squad mode in the previous season. He featured in 198 squad games and got better of his foes on 50 occasions.

His Device

BTR Zuxxy uses the iPhone XS Max to play the battle royale game.

His Achievements

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split 2019 Global Finals. He was the MVP of the tournament.

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile World League 2020 - Season 0: East. He had the third-highest kill in the tournament.

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Fall Split 2020: Indonesia League

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Pro League - Spring Split 2020: Indonesia Finals

His YouTube channel

BTR Zuxxy posted the first video on his YouTube channel in August 2018. He has uploaded a total of 136 videos, accumulating 1.36 million subscribers and more than 97 million views in total. He frequently streams PUBG Mobile on his Facebook page.

His social media accounts

Zuxxy is active on Instagram and Facebook.

