PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (30th November): Free Cricket Kit outfit and helmet

PUBG Mobile offers a plethora of visually attractive and eye-catching in-game items, including gun skins, outfits, emote, and more. These cosmetics have become a crucial aspect of the title and are a big draw for players, though they do not influence the gameplay.

While most in-game items are not available for free, redeem codes provide players an opportunity to obtain exclusive in-game items at no cost. However, the only downside is that these codes can be used by a limited number of users, meaning that they have to claim the prizes quickly.

Also read: Why the PUBG Mobile Indian version needs to ensure compliant user data and privacy policies before releasing officially?

PUBG Mobile redeem code for 30th November: Free Cricket Kit outfit and helmet

The Ultimate Cricket Kit

Redeem Code: PUBGMOBILEBD

Reward: Ultimate Cricket Kit and Helmet

This code works in the global version as well as the Korean version.

(Note: The rewards obtained by using these redeem codes are for a limited time duration, i.e., three days)

Advertisement

How to use the redeem code

Players can follow the steps below to use the redeem codes:

Step 1: They can visit the redemption center on the official website of PUBG Mobile.

Step 2: Users have to fill in all the required details, i.e., PUBG Mobile ID, redeem code, and verification code.

Step 3: They can then press the redeem button. A pop-up appears on-screen, prompting players to confirm the details that they have entered.

Step 4: After verifying the details, they can press the OK button.

After the redemption process is completed successfully, the players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.

It is crucial to note if the user encounters an error message stating: ‘Redemption limit reached,’ it means that the code is exhausted and cannot be used any further to get the rewards. There is no way around it, and all they can do is wait for the new codes to arrive.

Also read: List of companies that publish different versions of PUBG Mobile