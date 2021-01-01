PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (January 1st, 2021): New code for free popularity

PUBG Mobile has emerged as a leading battle royale title on the mobile platform. The developers offer an extensive collection of cosmetic items like skins, costumes, and more.

Users can avail of most exclusive items via UC, one of the currencies of PUBG Mobile. However, not every player can spend money to buy these items, and hence, they look for alternative ways.

Redeem codes are one of the best and easiest ways to obtain a wide variety of items for free. This article provides players with the latest such code.

Also read: Top 10 PUBG Mobile players in the world in 2020

PUBG Mobile redeem code for players to use on January 1st, 2020

2021 Fireworks Gift

Redeem code: GOODMORNING

Reward: 2021 Fireworks Gift (It is a giftable item which, upon gifting to another player, increases the receiver's popularity by 200)

Advertisement

How to use redeem code in PUBG Mobile?

It is straightforward to use them in the game. Players can follow these steps:

Step 1: They have to visit the official redemption center of PUBG Mobile here.

Step 2: Next, they can enter their PUBG Mobile ID, the redeem code, and the verification code. After entering the details, they must press the redeem button.

Step 3: A pop-up appears, prompting the players to confirm the details they have entered.

Press the OK button

Step 4: After confirming the data, they can press the OK button.

Players can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section

Step 5: After the redemption procedure is successful, they can collect the rewards from the in-game mail.

Advertisement

If players encounter an error message stating “Redemption limit reached,” it likely means that the code is expired and cannot be used any further to claim rewards. All they can do is wait for the next set of codes to be released by the developers.

Also read: Most popular esports tournaments of 2020