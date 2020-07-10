PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (July 10, 2020): Free SCAR-L skin

Here is the redeem code to get a Scar-L skin in PUBG Mobile.

Redeem codes allows players to get exclusive items for free.

New Redeem Code (Picture Credit: MGC YT/YT)

It is incredibly difficult for PUBG Mobile players to resist the temptation of skins and cosmetics in the game.

The game offers a wide assortment of items including skins, costumes and emotes. While these items do not influence or enhance the gameplay in any manner, they are coveted because they are visually appealing.

Players, however, have to spend UC to get these items and many of them cannot afford to do so. Redeem codes have, therefore, been released by PUBG Mobile and they offer players the perfect opportunity to get exclusive items for free.

Redeem code that will provide players with a Yellow-stripes SCAR-L Skin in PUBG Mobile

Redeem Code for the Scar-L skin: BCCQZDZSCH

(This skin is not permanent and will last for three days)

Players have to follow the steps given below to use the redeem code and claim the item for free.

Players have to visit the Redemption Center to use the redeem codes (Image Source: PUBG Mobile website)

Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center on the official website using this link.

Step 2: Enter the PUBG Mobile ID, Redeem Code and the security code.

Step 3: A pop-up appears prompting players to verify the details.

Step 4: After verifying the details, click on OK. The player will receive the item via the in-game messages.

Players should use this code as soon as possible as it has a limit set on it. If a player encounters an error saying ‘Redemption limit reached’, it means that the redeem code has been exhausted and has reached its maximum limit. There is no way around it and players will have to try other codes or wait for new redeem codes to come out.

