PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (July 13, 2020): Another free SCAR-L skin released

New redeem code for Yellow-stripes Scar-L skin in PUBG Mobile.

Redeem Codes are periodically released by PUBG Mobile developers to give players access to free gun skins.

New Redeem Code (Picture Credit: MGC YT/YT)

PUBG Mobile offers various exclusive skins, emotes, and costumes to the players. Most of these skins can be purchased from the in-game shop by using UC.

Unknown Cash or UC is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile. The players need to spend roughly around INR 79 to get 60 UC. Not everyone wants to purchase in-game currencies using real money. Hence, they look for alternate options to get these exclusive items.

Gun skins do not enhance the skills or the gameplay in any manner. Redeem Codes are periodically released by PUBG Mobile developers to give players access to free gun skins.

Redeem Code: BCCQZBZCVJ

(The duration of this gun skin is three days)

The code is currently working, and the players need to be really quick to redeem the skin.

How to use Redeem Code in PUBG Mobile

Scar-L skin

The players need to follow the steps given below to get the Scar-L skin for free:

Step 1: Visit the official Redemption Center. PUBG Mobile players can also click this link to do so.

Step 2: Enter the redeem code, PUBG Mobile ID, and the verification code.

The pop-up window prompting to verify the details

Step 3: Click on the 'Redeem' button. A pop-up window will appear, prompting the player to verify all the details.

Step 4: After verification, click OK. The skin can then be availed through in-game mail section.

The reward being received.

These redeem codes have a redemption limit and can be availed only by a limited number of people. Hence, players need to be quick if they want to get their hands on the latest skins.

