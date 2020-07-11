PUBG Mobile redeem codes in July 2020: All the official ones so far

PUBG Mobile often releases redeem codes which provide players with an opportunity to get exclusive items.

Here are all the redeem codes released in July 2020.

Redeem Codes July 2020 in PUBG Mobile (Picture Source: Shamsi Bhai /YT)

There are many eye-catching skins, attractive emotes, characters and exclusive items in PUBG Mobile. Most of the exclusive items in the game can be obtained via the Royale Pass as a part of an event reward or from shops.

Players will, however, have to spend UC if they wish to purchase Royale Pass. Not every player can afford to buy UC to get these items, which is why redeem codes offer an alternative way for users to get them.

What are Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile?

Redeem codes are codes released by PUBG Mobile which enables players to get skins, costumes, emotes and many other items.

Redeem Codes in July 2020

Redeem Code for the Scar-L skin: BCCQZDZSCH

Redeem Code for Hot Pizza Helmet: BCAHZMZ64EC

Redeem Code for free Kar98 Skin: KARZBZYTR

Redeem Code for free Legendary Outfit: BBKTZEZET3

To use these redeem codes, the player has to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the Redemption Center on the official website of PUBG Mobile.

Step 2: Enter the redeem code, PUBG Mobile ID and fill the verification code.

Step 3: Press the redeem button. A window will pop up, prompting you to confirm the details.

Step 4: After confirming the details, click ok.

Step 5: You will receive the reward via the mail section.

Players have to be quick in using these codes since there is a limit fixed on their usage. After clicking the redeem button, if a player encounters an error message stating that the redemption limit is reached, it means that the redeem code is exhausted and cannot be used further. All the player can do at that point is wait for the next set of codes to be released by PUBG Mobile.

