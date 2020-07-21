PUBG Mobile redeem code for today (July 21, 2020): Another free helmet skin

PUBG Mobile has various items like costumes and skins that players can obtain, and most of these eye-catching offerings can be availed from the in-game shop using UC. These items are popular among users as they are very appealing.

UC, however, is not feasible for every player and hence, they look for other ways to obtain these items free of cost. One such way is via redeem codes, which provides players with a shot at earning several rewards for free. But these codes have a time limit, so users have to be quick to redeem them.

Here is the redeem code that will provide players with a helmet skin in PUBG Mobile

Redeem code for helmet skin

Redeem code for the Hot Pizza helmet skin: BCAHZBZN4DR

(It is important to note that the duration for the is helmet redeem code is three days)

To use this code, players have to follow the given steps:

Step 1: Visit the official PUBG Mobile redemption centre. Click on the link provided below to visit the page.

Step 2: Enter all necessary details, i.e. the redeem code, the UID and the verification code.

Step 3: After filling in all the details, click on the redeem button. A dialogue box appears, asking players to verify these details.

Step 4: Players will then receive the helmet skin via the mail present in PUBG Mobile.

They can collect the reward from this mail section.

As mentioned above, the redeem codes come with a specific time limit. If players receive an error stating ‘Redemption limit has been reached’, it means that the limit for usage of this code has been reached, and they cannot claim the rewards using this code. They will have to wait for the new code to come out.