PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for today (July 26, 2020)

Skins, costumes and emotes have become a vital and indispensable part of PUBG Mobile. These items are visually enchanting and captivating, but they do not enhance the stats of the weapons or the skills in any manner. Redeem Codes provide the players with an opportunity to get these items for absolutely free.

What are Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile?

Redeem codes are the unique codes that provide the players with a variety of items, ranging from popularity to skins. However, these codes have a particular redeem limit set upon them. In order to use them, players need to be very quick.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for 26th July

PUBG Mobile Redeem Code for 26th July: BDFOZBZBAT

Reward: Random

How to use Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile

You can follow the steps given below to use Redeem Codes and claim the rewards:

Advertisement

Step 1: In order to use the redeem codes, you will have to visit the Redemption centre present on the official PUBG Mobile website. You can also click the link given below.

Click here.

Step 2: Enter the PUBG Mobile ID, Redeem code, and verification code. Click on the 'Redeem' button.

Step 3: A pop-up window appears, prompting the players to verify their details. After the verification is complete, click on Ok.

Step 4: You will receive the reward via the mail section in the game.

If you get an error stating 'The redemption limit is reached,' it means that the code has been exhausted and cannot be used further. The players will have to wait for the next set of redeem codes to come out, and there is no way around it.

Also Read: New song in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about 'Playing With Fire.'