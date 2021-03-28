PUBG Mobile redeem codes: List of all redeem codes released in March 2021

PUBG Mobile redeem codes are the perfect alternative to acquiring numerous exclusive items like emotes, sets, and more, which can otherwise only be purchased from the store by spending the in-game currency UC.

These codes are relatively scarce and can be used by a limited number of users. Therefore players have to use them quickly.

This month, the developers have released a plethora of redeem codes that offer a variety of rewards to the players.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes released in March 2021

Redeem code rewards can be collected from the mail section

The following is a list of all PUBG Mobile redeem codes released in March 2021, which offer various rewards comprising sets, emotes, currency, and the new singles of DJs R3hab, Alesso, and Lost Frequencies.

CHICKENDINNER

DROPTHEB3ATS

HAPPY3RDBIRTHDAY

LOVEPUBGMOBILE

ALESSOPUBGM

GETTHEAIRDROP

ALWAYSAND4EVER

PUBGMOBILELOVEU

LOSTFREQPUBGM

20180321

R3HABPUBGM

DRPIKACHUPUBGM

KALFANPUBGM

QADEERPUBGM

MRKHANPUBGM

SOLOKINGPUBGM

DUCKYPUBGM

Using redeem code in PUBG Mobile to obtain rewards

Official rewards redemption center

PUBG Mobile redeem codes can only be claimed from the official redemption center. This is effortless and straightforward, and players can follow the steps given below to use the code to collect the rewards:

Step 1: Players can click the link given below to visit the PUBG Mobile Redemption Center.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, they have to fill in all the particulars like their ID, redeem code, and verification code.

Step 3: Once there, press the 'redeem' button. A pop-up will appear, prompting players to confirm the entered details and press OK.

Step 4: Users will soon receive the items, which can be collected via the mail section.

Once the code has expired, it cannot be used by the players. The following error will be displayed for those trying to redeem an expired code,

“Redemption Limit Reached.”

