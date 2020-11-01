PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (1st November): Free Inner Fire outfit, popularity, and more

PUBG Mobile has several in-game items like outfits, gun skins, emotes and more. Even though these items do not influence the player's overall gameplay, they are still coveted because they are visually appealing.

However, players have to spend UC, which is the in-game currency, to obtain most of these items. This is not a viable option for every player, which is why they often look for ways to obtain the in-game items for free.

Redeem codes are one of the best ways to get these in-game items for free as they require the least effort. However, these codes have a limited usage limit set upon them, so players have to be quick to use them.

PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (1st November)

Turkey National Day Pack

Redeem codes:

BGFDZBZC57 - Turkey National Day Pack

BGFCZBZADK - Inner Fire Head Gear, Inner Fire Set, Inner Fire Shoes

BGFBZBZ5SN – 2x Red Tea, which is a giftable item. When you gift this to another player, it will increase their popularity by 200.

Follow the steps given below to use the redeem code in PUBG Mobile.

2x Red Tea

Step 1: Visit the redemption center present on the official website of PUBG Mobile.

Step 2: Enter the redeem code, PUBG Mobile ID, and verification code.

Step 3: Press the ‘Redeem’ button. A pop-up appears, prompting the users to verify the details.

Step 4: Press, ‘OK.’ You will receive the reward from the in-game mail section.

Inner Fire Costume

If players receive an error message stating, ‘Redemption Limit Reached’, they will no longer be able to use the code. There is no way around this error, and all that the players can do is wait for the new codes to come out.

