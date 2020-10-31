PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile lite are two of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform not just in the Indian sub-continent, but across the world. In early September, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology imposed a ban on 118 apps and games, which included both the battle royale titles.

A beacon of hope appeared for the users when PUBG Corporation announced that it would no longer authorize the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India.

Also, the LinkedIn post by them regarding the hiring of a 'Corporate Development Division Manager for the Indian region' increased the hopes of the players of a possible return. However, on October 29th. PUBG Mobile confirmed the shutdown of Indian server via a social media post, leaving users in dismay.

What is the error code restrict area in PUBG Mobile?

Despite the ban being in effect, some players were still able to access the servers of the game. However, a few days back, PUBG Mobile on their official Facebook page announced that Tencent Games is going to terminate all access to the game for the users in the country.

Now, whenever the players are trying to access the game, an error message stating "Server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restrict-area" appears on their screens.

Server is busy error

Hence, the players from India wouldn't be able to play PUBG Mobile. Moreover, they cannot even access the official websites of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile lite.

So if you're from India and looking for a fix regarding this, there is none, the game has shut all services in India as per directions from the government.

Here's what the Facebook announcement by PUBG Mobile read:

"Dear fans, to comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated 2nd September, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite (together, 'PUBG Mobile') on 30th October, 2020." "The rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property. Protecting user data has always been a top priority, and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner, as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG Mobile in India."

You can click here to read the announcement on their Facebook page.

