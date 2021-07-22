PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (July 22nd): Free Piglet set and Jester Hero set

PUBG Mobile offers a comprehensive and enticing range of in-game items, like outfits, gun skins, and emotes. There are a few ways to gain access to unique and exclusive items for free. This includes using redeem codes and participating in various events. Other than that, users can only purchase them by spending UC.

The developers distribute the redeem codes to provide free rewards to their large player base. On its official website, PUBG Mobile has an official redemption center. Players must claim these codes from here within the specified time frame.

PUBG Mobile redeem code and rewards

Jester Hero Headgear is one of the rewards (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Here are the two codes, along with the corresponding rewards

BMTEZBZPPC – Piglet Set (1d)

BMTBZBZ4ET – Jester Hero Headgear and Jester Hero Set (1d)

Note: Both the codes are functional and tested at the time of writing the article. Users can quickly claim these from the official redemption center to get the rewards.

Steps to claim rewards from the official website

Step 1: First, you need to visit PUBG Mobile’s redeem code website using this link.

Enter all the required details (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 2: Then, you should enter all the required details like the PUBG Mobile UID, redeem code, and verification code.

When a dialog box appears along with the name of the rewards click ok (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Once you have filled in the particulars, click the "Redeem" button. Soon a dialog box should appear on the screen, asking you to confirm the details you have entered.

Step 4: After verifying the details, you are required to click the okay button to complete the redemption.

You can collect the items from the mail section (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 5: The developers usually credit the rewards almost instantaneously. You can claim individual items from the mail section.

You can then equip the outfit from the inventory section.

The code has expired if an error message appears informing you that redemption limits are reached during the process. In this scenario, there is no way to get the rewards other than waiting for a new set of codes to be released.

