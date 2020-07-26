PUBG Mobile redeem codes for today (July 19, 2020) #2: More skins from Yuzi's extreme event

PUBG Mobile has plenty of in-game cosmetics that players can use to customise and enhance their experience. Players are usually required to spend UC or Unknown Cash, which is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile, to get these items.

However, spending money to purchase UC is not a feasible option for many players. This is why many players often turn to Redeem Codes as they provide them with an opportunity to get such items for free.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 26th July

Here are the PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes for 26th July:

BCEAZCUZMPBM

BCEAZDAZS95U

BCEAZDBZPJ7G

BDFPZVZ85B7

BCEAZDCZTK7P

BCEAZDDZU5RW

How to use the Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile

To use the Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile, you can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: The Redeem Codes can only be used from the 'Redemption Center' on the official PUBG Mobile website. You can click the link given below to visit the page.

Click here.

Step 2: You will now be required to enter your PUBG Mobile ID, the Redeem code and the verification code.

Step 3: Press the ‘Redeem' button. A pop-up appears, prompting you to verify your details.

Step 4: Press OK. You will receive the item via the mail section in the game.

These Redeem Codes usually have a limit on the number of players that can utilise them, so you would have to be very quick to use them. If players get an error message which states ‘The redemption limit is reached’, it means that the code has been exhausted and cannot be used further. If this happens, the only choice left for the players is to wait for the next set of codes to come out.

