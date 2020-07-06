PUBG Mobile redeem codes: Where to find them?

PUBG Mobile releases redeem codes which provide the players with an opportunity to get exclusive items.

In this article, we discuss where you can find these redeem codes and how you can use them.

Where to find the redeem codes (Picture Souce: wallpaperaccess.com)

PUBG Mobile has grown exponentially over the past couple of years and has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The game consists of an extensive collection of costumes, eye-catching skins, emotes, and other sets that the players can avail from the in-game shop. There are numerous ways through which the players try to obtain these items for free.

Redeem codes provide the players with an opportunity to obtain in-game items for free. All that the players have to do is enter the right redeem codes in the Redemption center.

Where to find the redeem codes in PUBG Mobile?

Redeem codes can be found on the social media handles of PUBG Mobile. These codes can also be obtained from the official streams of PUBG Mobile. There is no exact release time for these codes. Also, it isn't easy to find these codes as they are very limited. These codes are usually provided during events.

It can get challenging to redeem these unique codes since most of them have limited availability and redemption capacity.

However, if you've managed to get a hold of these redeem codes, you can redeem them at the official Redemption Center of PUBG Mobile.

How to use the PUBG Mobile redeem codes?

Players have to visit the official redemption center on the official PUBG Mobile website to claim a redeem code. Players have to enter their PUBG Mobile ID to claim the reward. If the process is successful, then they will receive the free items via the mail section in PUBG Mobile.

Players lookout for ways to obtain these Redeem codes, but they need to be quick as these codes carry a redemption limit.