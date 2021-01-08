PUBG Mobile removed Vikendi Map from PMCO Spring split 2021

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO ) Spring Split 2021 will commence from 1st February. It will be played in twenty-seven regions around the world. PUBG Mobile officials have tweaked the format of the PMCO Spring split 2021 by removing the Vikendi Map entirely from the esports season.

Vikendi, a 6x6 snow-themed map was launched in December 2018 in the 0.10.0 update of the game. The map was included in the esports circuit in 2019.

With the removal of Vikendi, the PMCO 2021 will be played only on Miramar, Sanhok and Erangel. It is not known whether the map will make a comeback in further tournaments or not.

In Peacekeeper Elite League (Chinese version of the Pubg Mobile Esports), the matches are played only on Erangel and Miramar.

Registrations for the PMCO Spring Split 2021 started on 1st January and will close on January 24th. The qualification stage is scheduled from February 1st to February 7th, while the regional group stage will be conducted from February 16th to February 21st.

The grand finals, aka regional finals, will be played from February 24th to February 28th. Three matches will be played daily, starting at 7 PM local time in the TPP format only.

The PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2021 Spring Split registration is open: https://t.co/RXiULzY5CI



Registration closes 24th January, so squad up! #PMCO2021 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 1, 2021

The total prize pool of the PMCO will be around 1.64 million USD. The tournament will act as a qualification stage for the rookie teams, and top rookie teams from each region will qualify for the 'PUBG Mobile Pro League' of their respective regions.

Seven new Pro Leagues have been added into the 2021 season. The 2021 season of PUBG Mobile esports has seen a rise in the prize pool from $5 million to a whopping $14 million USD.

Disclaimer: The game is banned in India, so registrations won't be open for teams from India