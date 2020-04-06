PUBG Mobile removes 25,808 YouTube videos for promoting hacks and cheats

PUBG Mobile took strict action against YouTube channels using hacks and cheats.

25,808 YouTube videos have been removed, as on the 4th of April 2020.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has enjoyed remarkable success among the mobile gaming and PC gameing community over the past couple of years. Since the release of the game, Tencent Games has always prioritized delivering fair play to its players.

But somehow, the cheaters have managed to develop new mechanisms to exploit the game with hacks. Following this, the staff team has manually observed those players and on some occasions, has also banned them permanently from the game.

Most recently, PUBG Mobile has taken rigid action against YouTube channels which have been found promoting PUBG Mobile hacks or have been using them in their game-play streams. Moreover, the officials have now rolled out a form through which anyone can report these kinds of YouTube videos in which the creators are using hacks to play the game.

How to report YouTube channel featuring PUBG MOBILE cheating activities?

To report a particular channel, copy the YouTube channel URL address and paste it onto the form link given below.

Form Link: http://bit.ly/37Lgfbm

After the submission, PUBG Mobile will review the videos posted by the user. In addition, the creators have also claimed that 25 808 videos have been removed from channels reported through the form above, as of the 4th of April 2020.

Thus, the players now have an opportunity to contribute to providing fair play to all PUBG Mobile players. And, whenever one spots a PUBG Mobile hacker on YouTube, one is urged to report it immediately to the PUBG Mobile staff team.