PUBG Mobile could return to India under Microsoft, says Maxtern

Back in September, the Government of India (GOI) had banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, alongside 116 other mobile applications of Chinese origins. These apps were prohibited under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2009.

Immediately after this suspension, there was a lot of speculation regarding when PUBG Mobile would make a return. It was first linked to telecommunication giant Jio, and then Airtel. But none of these claims proved to be true.

More recently, many PUBG Mobile pros have been hinting at the game's return to the country (read the full story here). They even pointed out that the official announcement can be expected in and around Diwali. And one esports athlete has all but confirmed this news.

PUBG Mobile may make India comeback under Microsoft: Maxtern

Earlier today, various sources confirmed that Microsoft-owned cloud computing service Azure is all set to collaborate with Krafton to bring PUBG Mobile back to the Indian Market. And this was confirmed by Maxtern, a PUBG Mobile pro, on Twitter, as seen in the tweets below.

Finally! #Krafton will collab with #microsoft and Microsoft will be the new publisher for #pubgmobile.

Source: Google krlo yaar, har baar kyu batau mai🙄 — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) November 7, 2020

This deal ensures that Krafton and its key subsidiaries, like PUBG Corporation, will be using Azure's services for its online multiplayer battle royale title, PUBG (PC and console), as well as the smartphone version, PUBG Mobile.

As security breach was the primary concern raised by the Indian Government, Krafton has made the security and safety of user data the top priority. For this purpose, PUBG Corporation broke ties with Chinese conglomerate Tencent Games, which held the publishing and distribution rights for these massively-popular games in India.

Krafton (formerly Bluehole Inc.), the parent company of PUBG Mobile, also decided to take the game's publishing rights into its own hands. And this collaboration with Microsoft will ensure that user privacy remains safe and of utmost importance.

Estimated dates/announcement

Nov 15: Publisher name

Dec 02: Data Transferred

Dec 2-15: Major Announcement

And at last return in Dec-Jan

Thanks me later — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) November 7, 2020

Neither PUBG Corporation nor Microsoft have officially confirmed this news. Fans and players are eagerly waiting for the official statement, which is expected near Diwali as hinted by renowned figures in the community. This game enjoys a massive fan base in India and is one of the favorite esport titles in this country, so its return will be a relief to many.