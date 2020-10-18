PUBG Mobile: Rollexxx real name, ID number, stats, and achievements

PUBG Mobile has touched great heights in terms of popularity across the globe. The game is loved by players from different age groups. PUBG Mobile has also helped many players make a great competitive career out of it. One such player is Rollexxx from the American region. In this article, we discuss Rollexxx's real name, ID number, stats, and achievements in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Rollexxx real name:

Rollexx's real name is Guillermo Jimenez, and he is one of the top professional PUBG Mobile eSports atheletes from America. He was born on 28th November and currently resides in the United States of America.

PUBG Mobile: ID Number and IGN:

PUBG Mobile: Rollex real name and ID Number (Image credits: PUBG Mobile Esports YT)

Rollexxx's PUBG Mobile ID Number is 514589102 and his IGN is Rollexxx. Players can find him using this ID number on the PUBG Mobile global version, either to send him a freind request, or just to see his stats.

PUBG Mobile: Stats and Achivements in the game:

He, along with his team Spacestation Gaming, were finalists in the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge. Currently, he is in a clan named TheRollers, and his crew name is YouTube Rollexxx.

Rollexxx has very impressive stats on PUBG Mobile. He was a conqueror in both TPP and FPP modes in North America's squad servers. His K/D ratio in 356 matches was 12.78, out of which he won 202 matches. In FPP, his K/D ratio was 18.22, and he won 172 out of 245 PUBG Mobile games played.

He also pushed his tier rank to conqueror again, and maintained his tier ranking of the conqueror in the following seasons too:

PUBG Mobile: Rollex stats and achievements

Season 3: FPP conqueror with a 12.27 K/D ratio in 225 matches(141 wins).

Season 4: TPP conqueror with a K/D ratio of 23.41 in 22 matches(154 wins).

Season 5: TPP conqueror with a K/D ratio of 20.00 in 290 matches(205 wins).

Season 7: TPP conqueror with a K/D ratio of 16.28 in 370 matches(211 wins).

Season 12: TPP conqueror with a 35.29 K/D ratio on 303 matches(247 wins).

He has a Youtube channel with 221k subscribers. He posts daily videos related to PUBG Mobile and other games. He also has an Instagram profile page with 46k followers.

