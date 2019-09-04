PUBG Mobile: Round 2 winners' list for Global Treasure Hunt is out

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 04 Sep 2019, 11:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Winners' list of GTH (Image: Twitter)

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile launched a limited-time tournament called Global Treasure Hunt on August 20th. It will go on until the 20th of September this year. This PUBG Mobile tournament comprises of treasure hunt-themed missions within four stages that take place on each of the four maps. Every stage of the hunt will have seven levels and each of those will be hosting two different missions.

You can read the PUBG Guide about Global Treasure Hunt, how to participate in it, etc here.

The Global Treasure Hunt tournament for the second map, Miramar, has now been wrapped up with PUBG Mobile putting out a list of winners in their official Twitter handle. These winners have been picked based on a lucky draw for the Global Treasure Hunt PMCO award and have thus secured a ticket to watch the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals in. The prize will cover all the travel expenses for awardees to attend the grand finals. The list consists of ten winners for Miramar just as speculated earlier.

PUBG Mobile's official Twitter on September 04, 2019 tweeted "The second round of the Global Treasure Hunt is done, and we’ve picked our lucky winners who will travel to the #PMCO 2019 Fall Split Finals sponsored by vivo. Congrats , now on to Sanhok!" along with the list of winners.

The second round of the Global Treasure Hunt is done, and we’ve picked our lucky winners who will travel to the #PMCO 2019 Fall Split Finals sponsored by vivo. Congrats , now on to Sanhok! pic.twitter.com/0Tl9Z972N5 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 4, 2019

The Winners

The PUBG Mobile account details of the winners for missions in Miramar on the Global Treasure Hunt are:

566***4657

549***8081

515***7955

Advertisement

520***9958

523***6642

517***6130

514***7199

529***4232

522***0354

519***1645

Want to take part in the Global Treasure Hunt?

Given that the tournament for Erangel and Miramar has concluded with winners being announced, those entering freshly will not be having access to play the missions on the maps. They will not qualify for winning any of the overall rewards that include permanent outfits and titles.

Nonetheless, those willing to join the hunt can still play the missions on Sanhok and Vikendi maps. This could allow them to enter a lucky draw and win the Global Treasure Hunt PMCO award alongside a chance to watch the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split Global Finals.

Follow Sportskeeda for more PUBG News and Video Games News.