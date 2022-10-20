PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 16: Rewards, price, end date, and more

PUBG Mobile players eagerly wait every month for the release of the new Royale Pass, which brings a long lineup of themed collectibles. The latest RP, i.e., Royale Pass Month 16, is live in the game, and players can purchase it before grinding hard to complete the featured missions.

As usual, the M16 Royale Pass has brought tons of rewards alongside Unknown Credits/Cash (UC) available at different tiers. Tencent Games/Krafton has titled the latest Royale Pass Month as Heroic Palace, and the Masked Crusader Set has been featured as its main highlight at the highest tier.

The following section will explore more details related to PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass Month 16 Heroic Palace.

Tencent introduces Royale Pass Month 16 Heroic Palace for PUBG Mobile

Royale Pass Month 16 Heroic Palace is available now (Image via Tencent)

Developers introduced the new Royale Pass on Thursday, 20 October, with the title Heroic Palance. As expected, the current RP, i.e., Royale Pass Month 16, will stay online for 30 days before ending on 18 November 2022 (UTC + 0).

Like previous iterations, the latest PUBG Mobile Royale Pass also has plenty of Elite and free rewards alongside other in-game accessories like cards, coupon scraps, vouchers, BP, UC, and more.

Masked Crusader Set is the major reward of the new RP (Image via Tencent)

Here are the major rewards featured in RP M16:

RP Rank 1: DJ Dancer Set together with Grain Revolution - UMP45

DJ Dancer Set together with Grain Revolution - UMP45 RP Rank 5: DJ Dancer Cover

DJ Dancer Cover RP Rank 10: Glorious Ruins Helmet

Glorious Ruins Helmet RP Rank 15: RP Avatar (M16), Cupid Ornament alongside Excited LIKEs Emote (free RP reward)

RP Avatar (M16), Cupid Ornament alongside Excited LIKEs Emote (free RP reward) RP Rank 20: War Visage Smoke Grenade alongside Legendary Sisters Parachute (free RP reward)

War Visage Smoke Grenade alongside Legendary Sisters Parachute (free RP reward) RP Rank 25: ButterFly Fighter Set (free RP reward)

ButterFly Fighter Set (free RP reward) RP Rank 30: Unknown Destination Plane Finish and Masked Crusader Emote alongside 60 UC RP M17 Voucher (free RP reward)

Unknown Destination Plane Finish and Masked Crusader Emote alongside 60 UC RP M17 Voucher (free RP reward) RP Rank 35: Six M16 RP Badges and Dynamic Beast - SLR (free RP reward)

Six M16 RP Badges and Dynamic Beast - SLR (free RP reward) RP Rank 40: Color Expansion - AKM

Color Expansion - AKM RP Rank 45: Six M16 RP Badges

Six M16 RP Badges RP Rank 50: Masked Crusader Set and Masked Crusader Mask

Besides the rewards mentioned above, one can get several other collectibles in PUBG Mobile from other RP Ranks, which include the likes of BP Cards, Silver, BP, UC, Classic Crate Coupon Scraps, Room Cards, Graffiti, AG, and many more.

RP M16 has two options for upgrades, Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus, and as evident by their names, the latter is costlier than the former. The former is priced at 360 UC, which opens access to the premium RP missions, but the Plus variant costs 960 UC and offers more perks in PUBG Mobile.

Players thinking of purchasing the Elite Pass Plus upgrade will get an RP M16 Avatar frame, a free emote, and 10 Golden Chicken Draw tickets, alongside unlocking the first 12 ranks without completion of any mission. However, unlike Elite Pass, users will not get all their spent UC back from the Plus plan.

How to purchase RP M16 in PUBG Mobile (Image via Tencent)

Here's a step-by-step on how to upgrade Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Open the game and sign in using your preferred methods.

Step 2: Download the RP M16 file if you are opening the game for the first time since the new Royale Pass's release.

Step 3: Tap on the "RP" icon in the lobby and skip through the trailer.

Step 4: Take a look at the rewards yourself, and once you have decided to purchase the RP, tap "Upgrade Pass."

Step 5: Choose your desired plan and pay the given price.

Your RP will be upgraded to the plan of your choice, so you can start grinding hard and attain all of the featured rewards in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article and Royale Pass are not meant for Indian readers, as Krafton has locked BGMI's RP section. Moreover, the UC purchases are also unavailable since MeitY has blocked the game in India.

