PUBG Mobile: Royale Pass Season 10 release date announced

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 to release on November 9, 2019, and its theme could be healing

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile is all set to bid adieu to the warrior-themed Royale Pass Season 9 and welcome the new Season 10.

An official tweet by PUBG Mobile on November 4, 2019, revealed that Royale Pass Season 10 will be rolled out on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

"Coming November 9, Royale Pass Season 10 arrives! New theme, new items, and all new Missions, are you ready?" the tweet read.

What will the theme of PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10 be?

Although PUBG Mobile's social media posts are centred at informing fans about the new season's release date, the image on the background drops a few hints about the theme. The image contains a crate that has a sketch of someone tying a bandage to heal themselves.

A health kit and two painkillers as seen within the game are placed next to the crate. There's a burning vehicle in the backdrop and the picture is set at a bridge within the game.

Considering these hints, it is safe to assume that PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10's theme has something to do with healing. This additionally implies that the "new items and new missions" mentioned in the official tweet might be peripherally related to healing.

One could also speculate that the Season 10 missions will centre around rewarding players for healing teammates and might thus encourage squad play. We are also inclined to believe that respawn towers could be installed in all classic maps!

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 10's theme might revolve around consumables and healing (Source: Pinterest)

With Royale Pass Season 10 going live in a matter of days, leakers online have already begun putting out the new skins, emotes, and avatars sourced from the beta versions across the globe.

Leaks also suggest that a new MP5K SMG gun would be introduced alongside a new voice system named Sara. Many fans are speculating that Erangel 2.0, the optimised version of the map Erangel, will go live with the new season's update.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest PUBG Mobile news and other eSports News.