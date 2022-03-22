PUBG Mobile RP Month 9 Free Rewards (1-50 RP)

The developers of PUBG Mobile have included a wide variety of cosmetics in the game. Although they do not affect any gameplay elements, they do improve the aesthetic value of specific objects.

One of the ways by which all such items are introduced into the game is through the Royale Pass. Essentially, players must complete missions to progress through the various tiers and claim their rewards.

The following section looks at the free items offered through this particular pass.

List of free rewards in PUBG Mobile Month 9 Royale Pass (RP)

The pass will be available for approximately a month (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Here’s a list of all the free rewards that gamers can acquire through the ongoing Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile.

RP Rank 2: 50 AG

RP Rank 4: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP Rank 6: 30 AG

RP Rank 8: 4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP Rank 10: 500 BP

RP Rank 12: 30 AG

RP Rank 14: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP Rank 16: 30 AG

RP Rank 18: 6 Classic

RP Rank 20: Atlantic Tech Parachute

RP Rank 22: 30 AG

RP Rank 24: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP Rank 26: 30 AG

RP Rank 28: Room Card: 1-Day

RP Rank 30: RP Voucher (60 UC) (M10)

RP Rank 32: 30 AG

RP Rank 34: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP Rank 36: 30 AG

RP Rank 38: 500 BP

RP Rank 40: 10 Silver

RP Rank 42: 30 AG

RP Rank 44: 8 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP Rank 46: 50 AG

RP Rank 48: Room Card: 1-Day

RP Rank 50: 15 Silver

Apart from these, there are numerous other premium rewards prevalent in PUBG Mobile’s RP, and users will be able to acquire the same if they purchase either of the two paid versions.

Accordingly, similar rewards will be found in BGMI's RP as well.

