PUBG Mobile RP Month 9 Free Rewards (1-50 RP)

The developers of PUBG Mobile have included a wide variety of cosmetics in the game. Although they do not affect any gameplay elements, they do improve the aesthetic value of specific objects.
One of the ways by which all such items are introduced into the game is through the Royale Pass. Essentially, players must complete missions to progress through the various tiers and claim their rewards.
The following section looks at the free items offered through this particular pass.
List of free rewards in PUBG Mobile Month 9 Royale Pass (RP)
Here’s a list of all the free rewards that gamers can acquire through the ongoing Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile.
- RP Rank 1: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 2: 50 AG
- RP Rank 3: 500 BP
- RP Rank 4: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
- RP Rank 5: Mission Card (M9)
- RP Rank 6: 30 AG
- RP Rank 7: 10 Silver
- RP Rank 8: 4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 9: 5 RP Badges Voucher (M9)
- RP Rank 10: 500 BP
- RP Rank 11: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 12: 30 AG
- RP Rank 13: 3 RP Badge M9
- RP Rank 14: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
- RP Rank 15: Archery Dance
- RP Rank 16: 30 AG
- RP Rank 17: 10 Silver
- RP Rank 18: 6 Classic
- RP Rank 19: 5 RP Badges Voucher (M9)
- RP Rank 20: Atlantic Tech Parachute
- RP Rank 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- RP Rank 22: 30 AG
- RP Rank 23: Street Racer Mask
- RP Rank 24: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 25: Street Racer Set
- RP Rank 26: 30 AG
- RP Rank 27: 500 BP
- RP Rank 28: Room Card: 1-Day
- RP Rank 29: 6 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 30: RP Voucher (60 UC) (M10)
- RP Rank 31: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- RP Rank 32: 30 AG
- RP Rank 33: 10 Silver
- RP Rank 34: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 35: Amethyst - QBZ
- RP Rank 36: 30 AG
- RP Rank 37: 500 BP
- RP Rank 38: 500 BP
- RP Rank 39: 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 40: 10 Silver
- RP Rank 41: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- RP Rank 42: 30 AG
- RP Rank 43: 500 BP
- RP Rank 44: 8 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 45: 10 Silver
- RP Rank 46: 50 AG
- RP Rank 47: 500 BP
- RP Rank 48: Room Card: 1-Day
- RP Rank 49: 20 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP Rank 50: 15 Silver
Apart from these, there are numerous other premium rewards prevalent in PUBG Mobile’s RP, and users will be able to acquire the same if they purchase either of the two paid versions.
Accordingly, similar rewards will be found in BGMI's RP as well.