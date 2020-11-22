PUBG Mobile: RRQ Earnny's real name, ID number, stats, and achievements

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games across the world. The game offers high-quality graphics along with immersive elements that keep players engaged with the environment.

RRQ Earnny is one of the best assaulters in the game and is part of Team RRQ's PUBG Mobile lineup. He is very well known for his great 1v1 close combat wins over his opponents. He is also known as one of the best DMR users to play the game. RRQ Earnny has built a name for himself as a capable player and is respected by the community.

In this article, we discuss RRQ Earnny's real name, ID number, stats, and achievements in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: RRQ Earnny's real name:

RRQ Earnny's real name is Wachirawit Ramangkool, and he is 21 years old. He resides in Thailand and is one of the renowned assaulters in the Thai PUBG Mobile community.

He plays for RRQ's (Rex Regum Qeon) PUBG Mobile Lineup and takes on the role of front assaulter for his team.

PUBG Mobile: RRQ Earnny's PUBG ID Number:

RRQ Earnny's PUBG Mobile ID number is 536317495, and his current IGN or In-Game Name is RRQ | Earnny007. A player can visit the search friends section in the game and paste the ID number to search him and view his stats and profile.

PUBG Mobile: RRQ Earnny's Stats and Achievements:

PUBG Mobile: RRQ Earnny's stats

His season 2 stats are the most impressive in his profile. He pushed his rank to Conqueror in the season, and his K/D ratio was 11.72. He played a total of 618 matches and managed to win 300 out of them. RRQ Earnny maintained impressive average damage of 1057.9 in season 2 of the game.

In this last season of the game, he has played only 139 and maintained a k/D ratio of 3.90. The lower stats may be because he spends most of his time playing scrims and competitive tournaments.

His most notable achievement is winning the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019. He is one of the best assaulters among all SEA competitive players in PUBG Mobile.

He is also active on Instagram with 45k followers. RRQ Earnny does live streams on his Facebook page and has a Youtube channel with 71k subscribers.

