PUBG Mobile: Sanhok vs Erangel — Which is the better map

PUBG Mobile provides a grand battle royale experience, thanks in large part to the variety of maps offered. Two significant maps in the game are Erangel and Sanhok, which have some interesting elements that players can enjoy. We try to gauge the better map between the two in PUBG Mobile.

Sanhok vs Erangel in PUBG Mobile

#1 Loot

Loot in Erangel map

Sanhok is the smallest map in PUBG Mobile, and is only 4x4 km in size, though it has excellent loot even in small compounds. The Erangel map is larger, and hence, loot spawns at more places. Which means players can take their time and fulfil their loot priorities. For getting quick loot and intense gunfights, Sanhok is a better map.

#2 Rating points

Chicken dinner in PUBG Mobile

Due to Erangel map's bigger size, an average match takes 25 to 30 minutes to finish. It means players will get more survival points and tier ranking points while rank pushing. On the other hand, an average match in Sanhok lasts only about 18 to 23 minutes, meaning less survival time, and hence, fewer ranking points. So, for rank push purposes, Erangel the safer choice.

#3 Map dynamics

Sanhok is based more on jungle dynamics and has greener land areas. In a gunfight, if a player is prone, it becomes difficult to spot him/her and knock/kill them. Erangel is much better when it comes to gunfights. A player can spot enemies easily, which makes killing easier. Users can also use a grenade or Molotov cocktails to lure opponents out of the places. So, based on map dynamics, the Erangel map wins out.

#4 Vehicles

Vehicles in Sanhok map

In Sanhok, vehicles are not that good and safe for travelling. In the Erangel map, they are much better and can help players get around quickly.

Overall verdict

Erangel looks like a more polished map, and has better in-game dynamics, allowing players a more exceptional battle royale experience.

It has to be noted that this is a personal opinion, and that the choice of map depends from player to player.

