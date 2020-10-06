PUBG Mobile has become a great source of content. The game is one of the top-grossing applications in the battle royale category on all the pertinent app stores. PUBG Mobile comes with HD quality graphics and appealing dynamics, which helps keep players engaged. In this article, we discuss the Scar-L assault rifle's map location, damage statistics, and much more in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Scar-L assault rifle in detail

Map Location:

The Scar-L is one of the numerous assault rifle options in PUBG Mobile. The gun uses 5.56mm ammunition, and is a direct substitute for the M416 assault rifles in various maps. The gun is available in Erangel 2.0, Mirmar, and Livik maps in the game. In the Sanhok map, it is replaced by the QBZ, and in Vikendi, by the G36C. The weapon has two modes of fire, which are single and automatic.

Damage Statistics:

It has the same damage or power as that of other 5.56mm weapons, like the M416 and AUG A3. Scar-L deals an average damage of 41 damage per hit to an enemy player. The weapon has a solid rate of fire, and is a perfectly viable option in close-range fights.

PUBG Mobile: Scar-L map location, damage, and more(Image credits: Gurugamer.com)

Players can use this gun as an alternative to the ever-popular M416 in mid-range to long-range sprays. The Scar-L has more shake and lesser stability when compared to some of the other weapons which use 5.56mm ammunition in the game.

Recoil and Attachments:

The Scar-L has the same recoil as the M416 assault rifle, but it is less stable than the latter. Players needs to be very precise when it comes to mid-range sprays with this gun, due to its excessive trembling when equipped with the 4x and 6x scopes. To master the recoil on the Scar-L assault rifle, players can head to the training ground to practice on various targets.

The recommended attachments for the Scar-L assault rifle are:

Muzzle: Compensator(reduces recoil)

Grip: Light Grip/Angled Firegrip(reduces recoil and excessive shake)

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw magazine

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.