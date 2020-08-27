PUBG Mobile: Scout control setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile is ranked among the top battle royale games in the world. It has high-quality graphics and immersive in-game elements. The title has also provided a lot of great players to the Indian gaming community, and one of them is Tanmay Singh, better known as ScoutOP.

Scout has represented India at various international tournaments. He was also part of Team IND, one of the two teams that represented India at PUBG Mobile's first international tournament, the PMSC 2018.

Scout currently plays for Orange Rock, and is a content creator for Fnatic. He has a massive following in the country, with more than two million followers on Instagram and 67k+ followers on Twitter. He streams on YouTube as well, where he has 2.8 million subscribers.

In this article, we have covered his control setup and sensitivity settings.

Scout control setup in PUBG Mobile

Scout is a 4-finger claw player and has inspired many gamers in the country. He also uses the gyroscope feature. He is known for his aggressiveness and mid-range sprays. Here is his control setup in the game:

Scout in one of his PUBG Mobile games

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 129%

Camera (free look): 120%

1st person camera (free look): 84%

3rd person no scope: 120%

1st person no scope: 125%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 46%

2x scope: 46%

3x scope: 27%

4x scope: 17%

6x scope: 13%

8x scope: 10%

Advertisement

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 135%

1st person no scope: 134%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 60%

2x scope: 60%

3x scope: 40%

4x scope: 30%

6x scope: 13%

8x scope: 11%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 220%

1st person no scope: 220%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 240%

4x scope: 232%

6x scope: 64%

8x scope: 40%

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Jonathan control setup and sensitivity settings