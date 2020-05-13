PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass: Release Date, Time, Rewards and Price

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile has officially released the 0.18.0 update, and the next big thing coming to the game is Season 13. The PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass is called 'Toy Playground', and as the name suggests, it will be entirely based on the toy theme.

The release date of the Royale Pass (RP), and the rewards that will be introduced as a part of it, have been announced officially. Players can upgrade their free Season 13 Royale Pass to an Elite Royale Pass, and its cost in UC has also been revealed.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Release Date and Time

PUBG Mobile's Season 12 RP section has been locked already. The Season 13 Royale Pass will release on 13 May 2020, and will unlock at 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30).

There will be a small in-game update on the loading screen of PUBG Mobile that will get downloaded automatically. The RP section will also get updated automatically, after the download is complete.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass UC Price

Players can upgrade the Season 13 Royale Pass to the Elite Royale Pass by spending UC. The Elite Royale Pass has two editions - the Elite Upgrade and the Elite Upgrade Plus.

The price of the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is 600 UC, and the price of the Elite Upgrade Plus Royale Pass is 1800 UC.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 RP Rewards

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass Rewards (Credits: Ghost Gaming)

All the PUBG Mobile Season 13 RP rewards, starting from 1 RP to 100 RP, have been leaked. Here is a complete list of all the free and paid RP rewards:

Puppet Agent Set - Basic & Rock 'n' Roll - Aug: Unlocks at RP 1

Unlocks at RP 1 Puppet Agent Mask - Basic: Unlocks at RP 5

Unlocks at RP 5 Ice Ranger Smoke Grenade: Unlocks at RP 10

Unlocks at RP 10 Foxtrot Emote & Hotdogmobile Motorcycle: Unlocks at RP 20

Unlocks at RP 20 Pineapple Prince Ornament: Unlocks at RP 25

Unlocks at RP 25 Rock 'n' Roll Set & Rock 'n' Roll Parachute: Unlocks at RP 30

Unlocks at RP 30 Dynamic Wave Dance Emote: Unlocks at RP 35

Unlocks at RP 35 Rock 'n' Roll Helmet: Unlocks at RP 40

Unlocks at RP 40 Toy Alliance - P92 & Fire and Ice Ranger Set: Unlocks at RP 50

Unlocks at RP 50 Draw Blow Emote: Unlocks at RP 55

Unlocks at RP 55 8-Bit Fort Finish Plane: Unlocks at RP 60

Unlocks at RP 60 Nebula Hero Graffiti: Unlocks at RP 65

Unlocks at RP 65 Puppet Agent Set - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 70

Unlocks at RP 70 Puppet Agent Mask - Intermediate: Unlocks at RP 75

Unlocks at RP 75 Bag Lunch Backpack: Unlocks at RP 80

Unlocks at RP 80 Toy Alliance - Vector: Unlocks at RP 90

Unlocks at RP 90 Nebula Hero Emote: Unlocks at RP 95

Unlocks at RP 95 Nebula Hero Set: Unlocks at RP 100

You can catch a glimpse of these rewards in the following video:

