PUBG Mobile: Season 13 tier rewards leaked

Season 13 Tier Rewards

PUBG Mobile's Season 12 is almost over and all eyes have shifted to Season 13, which will hit the global servers on 13th May 2020. The new season will bring about some great rewards in the Royale Pass section whereas the tier rewards are also very exciting.

PUBG mobile has different tiers ranging from Bronze to Conqueror and players get various rewards on reaching certain tiers. Let us look at the tier rewards that await the players in Season 13.

PUBG Moblie Season 13 tier rewards

Gold Tier Reward

In season 13 of PUBG Mobile, players will get a great outfit if they reach the Gold tier. In Season 12, players obtained a similar outfit as reward for reaching the Gold tier. At the end of the season, players will also get 600 silver fragments as a reward for reaching the Gold tier in Season 13.

Platinum Tier Reward

The reward for reaching Platinum tier is a mask. The player can claim this reward after playing 5 Classic matches in the Platinum tier.

Diamond Tier Reward:

A great weapon skin of AUG A3 awaits the players if they reach the Diamond tier in PUBG Mobile. In Season 12, players got a Groza skin after reaching the Diamond tier. Additionally, players will also get 3 tier protection cards when they complete this achievement. Furthermore, 1000 silver fragments will be awarded to the gamers at the end of the season if they manage to finish in the Diamond tier.

Ace Tier Reward

If a player reaches the Ace tier, he/she would be awarded with a parachute skin, much like the previous seasons. Also, gamers will get a special Legendary Team effect, Season Ace Title and Season Name tag along with 1600 Silver Fragments at the end of the season.

Conqueror Tier Reward

On reaching conqueror tier in Season 13 of PUBG Mobile, players will get the Conqueror frame as their reward. At the end of the season, players will also receive 2000 silver fragments, Season Conqueror Title, Season Name Tag and Mythic Team Effect.

