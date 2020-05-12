PUBG Mobile: Season 13 upcoming upgradable gun skins leaks

Season 13 Upcoming Upgradable Gun Skins Leaks

PUBG Mobile has players all around the globe playing the game for fun and competition. With the release of Season 13 in PUBG Mobile, players are expecting many new gun skins. There are already some great gun skins present in the game, as many of them are upgradable to new levels. In this article, we have discussed the upcoming upgradable gun skins set to be a part of Season 13.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 upgradable gun skins

#1 S12K- GAKT:

PUBG Mobile will soon launch a special crate, in which an upgradable gun skin for S12K will be present.

This gun skin comes with a great kill effect and message. The gun skin looks great after getting a full upgrade and is upgradable to a maximum of level 7.

#2 UMP45- EMP:

The second skin in this list is for UMP45. The gun skin is called EMP and will be a great treat to players who love to play with SMGs.

It also comes with a brand new kill effect and kill message and can be upgraded to a maximum of level 5.

#3 AKM- Desert Fossil:

The most loved Assault Rifles across all PUBG Mobile players for close combat, which is AKM, is also getting another upgradable skin in Season 13.

There are currently two upgradable skins for AKM in PUBG Mobile named Glacier AKM and The Seven Seas AKM. This gun skin is also upgradable to a maximum of level 7.

#4 M16A4- Blood And Bones:

Now, one of the most awaited gun skins on this list, is the Blood And Bones M16A4. This gun skin comes with a special on-hit effect, which looks very cool while shooting with it. It is also upgradable to a maximum of level 7.

#5 PP-19 Bizon- Blazing Chameleon:

Another upcoming upgradable skin in Season 13 is of PP-19 Bizon SMG. The gun uses 9mm bullets and has a maximum capacity of 53 bullets per round.

Its kill message looks very mesmerizing and it is upgradable to a maximum of level 5.

#6 Kar98K- Kukulkan Fury :

Now, players who want to use an upgradable skin of Kar98K, will not be left disappointed by Season 13 either. The gun is named as Kukulkan Fury, and has great loot box and kill effect. It is also upgradable to a maximum of level 7.

