PUBG Mobile Season 13 Week 7 missions list

The royale pass has daily as well as challenge mission that players can complete to win prizes

These prizes in PUBG Mobile can include skins, emotes, cosmetics and rewards.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Week 7 missions list

Season 13 of the famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, is underway. Players can upgrade to the Elite Pass for 600 UC and Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC. The royale pass provides players an opportunity to get some of the exclusive skins, emotes and cosmetics. Those having the free pass can also obtain certain rewards.

Also read: How to get free character voucher in PUBG Mobile

Players have to complete various missions to increase their RP level and get these rewards. The royale pass provides players with daily missions that expire every three days, and challenge missions which do not expire through the season in PUBG Mobile.

Here are the challenge missions for Week 7 in PUBG Mobile

Kill 16 enemies in a room or on a rooftop in Classic Mode (125 RP points)

Finish in the top 20 in Miramar five times in Classic Mode

Finish in the top 20 in Vikendi five times in Classic Mode

Advertisement

Finish in the top 20 in Erangel six times in Classic Mode

Any one out of the three missions (50 RP points)

Kill four enemies with frag grenades in any mode (50 RP points)

Complete eight matches in Arcade mode (50 RP points)

Kill 20 enemies with the PP-19 Bizon or the MP5K SMG in Classic Mode (50 RP points)

Kill 30 enemies with the AKM in Arena (50 RP points)

Earn S or above four times while in a team with friends in Classic Mode (75 RP points)

Kill 16 enemies with Assault Rifles in Vikendi in Classic Mode

Kill eight enemies with Bolt Action Rifles in Miramar in Classic Mode

Kill 15 enemies with SMGs in Erangel in Classic Mode

Any one out of the three missions (125 RP points)

Kill four enemies with an AWM in any mode (75 RP points)

Pick up backpack (Lv 3) in 10 matches in Classic Mode (75 RP points)