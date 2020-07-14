PUBG Mobile: When will season 14 come out

The Season 14 of PUBG Mobile is not very far, and is a major addition after the 0.19.0 update, which was released a week ago. Alongside the patch notes for 0.19.0, the date and theme for the Season 14 Royal Pass were announced. Royal Pass in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile is called ‘Spark the Flame.’

A new theme was also added introduced for Erangel and Miramar map in the classic mode. The players will have a chance to play this after selecting the maps and playing the classic mode.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 release date and time in India

Season 13 of PUBG Mobile had ended on the 12th of July, and the RP section was locked. When the players click on the section, it shows them the remaining time for the start of the next season. The Season 14 will be rolled out on 14th July at 7:30 AM IST. The players will be able to play the next season following a small patch or update. The RP section will also be available post the minor update.

Price of the Royale Pass

As usual, the Royale Pass, the players will have two options to purchase the royale pass – Elite Pass (Elite Upgrade Royale Pass), which would cost 600 UC and Elite Pass Plus (Elite Upgrade Plus Royale Pass), which cost 1800 UC. A new monthly subscription is expected to come out alongside the new season. You can read more about the subscription here

Avian Tyrant Set available at RP 100 (Picture Credit: LuckyMan/YT)

You can watch the video given below to view all the rewards that the players can get via the Free pass and the Elite Pass. The pass is expected to increase PUBG Mobile's engagement yet again, after the success of their season 13 pass.