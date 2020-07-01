PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks: New M416 and vehicle skins revealed

A quick summary of the PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks so far.

Many new weapon and vehicle skins will arrive this new season.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks

PUBG Mobile is all set to release its brand new season into the global servers. The Season 14 royale pass will become available on all global servers on 14th July 2020. The new season will arrive with even more cool-looking outfits, weapons skins and vehicle skins for players.

In this article, we have discussed some PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks, including a new M416 skin and two new vehicle skins.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks

New M416 skin in Season 14:

The new M416 skin

In Season 14 of PUBG Mobile, a new M416 skin will be coming in. The M416 assault rifle is the favorite weapon of many players, and will be named Dazzling Youth, and will arrive as a reward in the royale pass. It will be present at rank 90 in the Season 14 royale pass. But to get this gun skin, players will need to purchase the Elite Royale Pass, starting at 600 UC in the game.

New vehicle skins:

Advertisement

New vehicle skins

The new PUBG Mobile season will have two new vehicle skins. In Season 13, there was only one bike skin in the Elite Royale Pass. But in Season 14, players will have a chance to get a new UAZ skin and a Dacia skin. This will be a golden chance for players who don't have any vehicle skins in their inventories. The UAZ skin has a camouflage military vehicle look, while the Dacia is red in colour. The latter is very impressive, and players will love to ride it.

New helmet skin:

The new helmet skin

A new helmet skin for the upcoming season has also been leaked. PUBG Mobile always gives a helmet skin in all of its royale passes, and the helmet will be present at rank 40 in the Elite Royale Pass. It is to be noted that this skin will only be available to players who have bought the Elite Royale Pass.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass 100 RP outfit