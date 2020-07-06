PUBG Mobile season 14 release date announced officially

PUBG Mobile Season 14 will hit the global servers on 14th July 2020.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass will bring a brand new character Pharaoh, M416 skin and more.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date (Image Credits: Hoga Toga)

PUBG Mobile Season 14 is going to be released soon. Season 14 is based on the Spark the Flame theme and the release date has been announced officially.

The upcoming season will bring a bunch of exclusive rewards like brand new outfits, weapon skins, etc. Players can upgrade their free Royale Pass to either the Elite Pass or the Elite Upgrade Plus Pass by spending a certain amount of UCs.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 release date

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Official Release Date (Image Credits: Classified YT)

PUBG Mobile Season 14 will release on 14th July 2020 after the season 13 ends on 12th July 2020. After the Season 13 Royale Pass ends, the RP section will get locked and no one will be able to enter it until the Season 14 Royale Pass is made available.

Just like every season of PUBG Mobile, Season 14 will offer two versions of the Elite Pass. The Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UCs and the Elite Upgrade Plus will cost around 1800 UCs.

Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards from Season 5 will return in celebration of the 2nd Anniversary of Royale Pass.

Along with this, an RP Prime subscription collaboration with Google will be available and will include both Prime and Prime Plus, which can be subscribed to simultaneously.

Additionally, PUBG Mobile has released the complete patch notes of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update and it will be available on 7th July 2020. The servers will not be taken down for maintenance and the update will require approximately 1.84 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.13 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

