PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass: 1 to 50 RP Rewards

PUBG Mobile rewards Royale pass holders with exclusive skins and outfits that are not available to other players.

Season 14 Royale pass will feature new outfits, vehicle and weapon skins.

Season 14 Royale Pass 1 To 100 RP Rewards

PUBG Mobile's new season is just around the corner. With each new season, PUBG Mobile developers launch a new Royale Pass. The Royale Pass comes with exclusive outfits and weapons skins. In this article, we discuss all the RP rewards that can be acquired from Ranks 1 to 50.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass

Rank 1 Reward: Night Commander Set

The first reward that players will get on upgrading their Royale Pass is the Night Commander Set.

The first reward that players will get on upgrading their Royale Pass is the Night Commander Set. Players will need to collect 4800 RP points to redeem this set.

Rank 1 Reward: Butcher Of The Stalber S1897 Skin

Stalber S1897 Shotgun skin

The second reward that the players will get at Rank 1 is an S1897 shotgun skin. The skin has been given a traditional look.

Rank 5 Reward: Night Commander Headgear

Royale Pass holders will get the headgear of the Night Commander Set at Rank 10. It will complete the Night Commander outfit.

Rank 10 Reward: Drop The Bass Grenade Skin

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass

At Rank 10, a new Grenade skin named Drop The Bass will be unlocked.

Rank 20 Reward: Butcher Of The Stalber Dacia Skin

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass

One of the best rewards of Season 14 Royale Pass is the Butcher Of The Stalber Dacia skin.

Rank 25 Reward: Demon Ornament

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass

A new ornament called Steep Demon will be available at the 25th rank. It can be equipped on the backpack.

Rank 30 Reward: Butcher Of The Stalber Set

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass

A new legendary outfit named Butcher Of The Stalber Set will be available as Rank 30 reward.

Rank 40 Reward: Rose Unicorn Helmet Skin

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass

This helmet is pink and has a unicorn-like hair texture on its top.

Rank 50 Reward: Butcher Of The Stalber Bus Skin

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass

A brand new bus skin called 'Butcher Of The Stalber' is also being introduced to the game. This vehicle is available only in Miramar map of PUBG Mobile.

