PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass: Rank 60 to 100 rewards

PUBG Mobile regularly rewards its Royale Pass holders with exclusive skins and weapons finishes.

Season 14 of PUBG Mobile will begin on 14th July 2020.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass Rewards

PUBG Mobile will soon launch its brand new Royale Pass with the introduction of Season 14. The new Royale Pass will feature some great outfits, vehicle skins, and weapon finishes. The Elite Royale Pass costs 600 UC, while an Elite Plus Royale Pass costs 1800 UC.

In this article, we discuss PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass: Rank 60 To 100 rewards.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass rewards

Rank 60 Reward: (Blazing Dawn Airplane Finish)

The Rank 60 reward in PUBG Mobile Season 14 Elite Royale Pass is an airplane finish. The airplane skin is in red and black colour.

Rank 65 Reward: (Fatal Cry Parachute Finish)

At rank 65, the players would get this fatal cry parachute skin. The skin has a very colourful graffiti printed on it.

Rank 70 Reward: (Black Commander Set)

At rank 70, players will get the second upgradable outfit of Season 14 Royale Pass, which is the Black Commander Set.

Rank 80 Reward: (Firefighter Bag Skin)

A new backpack skin called Firefighter backpack will be the Rank 80 reward in the new season.

Rank 85 Reward: (Drop The Bass Pan Skin)

At Rank 85, players will get a brand new pan skin.

Rank 90 Reward: (Avian Tyrant M416 Weapon Skin)

The best reward of Season 14 Royale Pass will be Avian Tyrant M416 skin. Players will love the finish and colourful texture of the skin.

Rank 95 Reward: (Avian Tyrant Emote)

At Rank 95, players will get a mythic emote for the mythic outfit that will be available at 100th rank. This emote is very classy and compliments the mythic outfit.

Rank 100 Reward: (Avian Tyrant Set)

Season 14 will feature a elegant Avian Tyrant Set that will be available at Rank 100.

